Russia: At least 2 dead, 15 wounded in Kabul airport blast

The Russian Foreign Ministry says a suicide attack outside Kabul airport killed at least two people and wounded 15. It was the first official report specifying a number of casualties from Thursday's explosion, which occurred among crowds of people outside the airport. Thousands of Afghans have flocked to the airport hoping to board a U.S.-led airlift since the Taliban took over the country earlier this month.

