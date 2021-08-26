Russia: At least 2 dead, 15 wounded in Kabul airport blast
The Russian Foreign Ministry says a suicide attack outside Kabul airport killed at least two people and wounded 15. It was the first official report specifying a number of casualties from Thursdays explosion, which occurred among crowds of people outside the airport.
