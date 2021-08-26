Left Menu

'Kerala sole state in India with over 1 lakh active Covid cases', says Health Ministry

Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that out of the 46,000 new COVID-19 cases that were reported in India over the last 24 hours, up to 58 per cent were from Kerala alone, while the rest of the states are still exhibiting a declining trend.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:26 IST
'Kerala sole state in India with over 1 lakh active Covid cases', says Health Ministry
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that out of the 46,000 new COVID-19 cases that were reported in India over the last 24 hours, up to 58 per cent were from Kerala alone, while the rest of the states are still exhibiting a declining trend. Addressing a press briefing here media on the COVID-19 situation, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said "Kerala has more than 1 lakh active cases. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh have 10,000 to one lakh active COVID-19 cases."

A total of 30,007 new Covid cases over the last 24 hours were reported in Kerala on Thursday. Kerala contributes to 51 per cent, Maharastra 16 per cent, and the rest of the three states contribute to 4-5 per cent of the cases in the country, the union health secretary said.

The health secretary highlighted that 80 lakh doses of vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours. "As we speak, more than 47 lakh doses have been administered so far today," he said. The health secretary also said that the second surge of COVID-19 has not yet come to an end in the country. "It is not over and therefore, we have to maintain all necessary precautions, particularly in light of our experience that after every festival we see a spike. The coming months of September and October are crucial for us because we would be celebrating a few festivals. Thus festivals have to be celebrated with Covid-appropriate behaviour," Bhushan said.

Speaking about the evacuees from Afghanistan, Bhushan said, "So far over 400 people (from Afghanistan) have been brought on flights. We've made arrangements at all airports - be it civil airports or military airbases - to administer the anti-polio vaccine to them because Pakistan and Afghanistan have wild polio." "We have arranged for RT-PCR tests for the people. Some tested positive and they have been isolated. Some people hospitalised. Many people have been quarantined at Chhawla ITBP camp, they'll be there for 14 days. In view of their symptoms, further decisions will be taken," he added further. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021