Two arrested with firearms, deer horns in Maharashtra village

Two persons were arrested from a village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra and two guns widely used for animal hunting and five deer horns were seized from their homes, the state forest department said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off provided by an alleged poacher arrested in adjoining Madhya Pradesh, a team comprising Nagpur forest division and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) personnel made the arrests and seizures from village Pindkepar under the Deolapar forest range on Wednesday, it said.

A press release by Deputy Conservator of Forests (Nagpur) Bharat Singh Hada said the Madhya Pradesh forest department and WCCB had on Tuesday arrested the alleged poacher, Balchand Warkade, a resident of Nagpur, and seized tiger bones from him in Seoni district.

Based on information provided by him, the team conducted a search at residences of the duo, Roshan Uikey and Nabard Kodwate, and recovered two 'bharmar' guns (a muzzle loading firearm) widely used for tiger hunting and five deer horns, among other things, the release said.

The two were later placed under arrest and further investigation in the case was on, Hada said.

Warkade (40) was arrested from Khawasa village of Seoni district, located on the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border, a forest department official of the adjoining state had said on Wednesday.

He had said that 8.9 kg of tiger bones and deer horns were recovered from him. PTI CLS RSY RSY

