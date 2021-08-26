EU's Michel warns against Afghanistan instability feeding terrorism

European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday he was very concerned about a blast outside the Kabul airport, warning that instability in Afghanistan must not benefit terrorism.

"Securing safe passage to the airport remains vital," said Michel, the chairman of the 27 national leaders of all the member countries of the European Union.

"We need to ensure the current instability cannot give rise to a resurgence of terrorism."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)