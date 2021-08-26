Left Menu

Russia: 2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead

Russias Foreign Ministry says a second explosion has gone off outside Kabul airport. The twin suicide attacks killed at least 13 people and wounded another 15.U.S. officials said that American personnel were wounded in the blast, without elaborating. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Russia's Foreign Ministry says a second explosion has gone off outside Kabul airport. The twin suicide attacks killed at least 13 people and wounded another 15.

U.S. officials said that American personnel were wounded in the blast, without elaborating. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations. The blasts happened outside the airport, where thousands of Afghans have gathered hoping to join a U.S.-led airlift after the Taliban takeover.

