Kabul airport explosion result of "complex attack" -Pentagon

U.S. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Thursday that the explosion at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport was part of a complex attack resulting in casualties and that there was at least one other explosion at or near the Baron hotel close to the gate.

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties," Kirby wrote on Twitter.

