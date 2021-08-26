Antilia bomb scare case: cricket bookie Gaur denied bail

A court here on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Naresh Gaur, an accused in the case of SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Gaur, an alleged cricket bookie, was arrested in March 2021 by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad which was investigating the case before it was taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He claimed in his bail application, filed in April, that he had been made a scapegoat by the investigating agency at the instance of co-accused, dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze. Waze had never contacted him as alleged, Gaur said.

The NIA opposed his application alleging that Gaur was part of the larger conspiracy hatched by Waze, the prime accused, to eliminate Hiran, a Thane-based businessman.

The special NIA court on Thursday denied relief to Gaur stating that investigation was not over and charge sheet was yet to be filed.

Waze and all other accused including former police officer Pradeep Sharma are in jail at present. An SUV with explosives was found near `Antilia', the south Mumbai home of Mukesh Ambani, on February 25, 2021. Hiran, who had claimed that the vehicle had been stolen from his possession, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

