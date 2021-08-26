Left Menu

Punjab police seize 17 kg heroin being smuggled from J&K

PTI | Pathankot | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:44 IST
Punjab police seize 17 kg heroin being smuggled from J&K
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab police on Thursday seized around 17 kg heroin with a street value of Rs 85 crore being allegedly smuggled from Jammu and Kashmir to Amritsar, officials said.

Police arrested the drug peddler, Ranjit Singh alias Sonu, from Madhopur in Pathankot district, along with an SUV.

The accused, a resident of Shaheed Udham Singh Colony Amritsar, was using two specially designed and fabricated compartments fitted underneath the SUV to smuggle the consignment, said Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Dinkar Gupta.

"Police teams have successfully intercepted the Innova car being driven by Sonu in Madhopur and recovered 16 packets of heroin, weighing 16.87 kg, concealed inside specially designed cavities beneath the vehicle," he said.

Sonu told police that he picked this consignment from Naushera area of J&K on the instructions of Ranjit Singh alias Rana of Patti in Tarn Taran (currently lodged in Faridkot Jail) and Malkeet Singh alias Laddu (lodged in Sri Muktsar Sahib Jail), the DGP said, adding Rana is the kingpin of this racket.

The development came few days after the Amritsar Rural Police foiled a major drug smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers by recovering 39 packets of heroin, weighing around 41 kg, from the area of Panjgraian Border Outpost (BOP) of Amritsar.

Since January 1 this year till now, Punjab Police have recovered around 400 kg heroin, 4 kg smack, 6 kg cocaine, besides recovering over 98,000 injections and 1.44 crore intoxicant pills or capsules, a state police statement said.

Following the input, that Sonu was on the way to Amritsar via Pathankot, SSP Amritsar (Rural) Gulneet Singh Khurana immediately constituted special teams under the supervision of Additional SP Majitha Abhimanyu Rana and DSP, Detective, Amritsar Rural, Gurinder Pal Nagra to nab him, the DGP said.

Notably, Punjab Police had on July 5 busted a major drug supply chain with the arrest of four Afghan nationals and heroin seizure of 17 kgs, worth Rs 90 crore in the international market, from a unit in south Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021