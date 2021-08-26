Left Menu

France's Macron says talks underway with Taliban on evacuation

France's Macron says talks underway with Taliban on evacuation
Talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan are underway as buses with French citizens and people France wants to protect are at the entrance of Kabul airport, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, while visiting Ireland.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Macron said he could not guarantee that France would be successful in evacuating people from the country.

