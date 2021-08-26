No Italian casualties after attack near Kabul airport - ministry
No Italian citizens were injured or killed in the explosions near Kabul's airport, Italy's Defence Ministry said in a statement.
"The blast was in an area distant to that where the Italian military is operating for the last evacuation phases," the note from the ministry said.
