Seven held for Rs 1-crore robbery in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:56 IST
Days after a bullion trader was robbed of Rs 1.05 crore here, seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said on Thursday.

''While Rs 44,86,000 were recovered from the accused arrested on Wednesday, a hunt is on to nab another two, including the kingpin,'' said Rajeev Krishna, ADG Agra zone.

Four motorcycle-borne men had snatched a bag containing over Rs 1 crore from the trader, Ankit, while he was going to deposit the money at State Bank of India on August 16.

A reward of Rs 1 lakh has been declared on Arvind, the kingpin who has gone absconding with his accomplice, the ADG told the media in the presence of IG Agra zone Navin Arora, SSP Gaurav Grover and other senior officials of the district.

Ten teams were formed to crack the case, he said, adding main members of the gang are from Jevar in Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

According to officials, the police scanned through CCTV footage to trace the accused in Bajna village of Mathura.

Apart from the cash, three 315 bore pistols, 12 live cartridges were recovered from the accused.

The arrested accused told police that the remaining money and motorcycles used during the loot are with their absconding accomplices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

