Macron urges utmost caution after Kabul blasts

French President Emmanuel Macron said “the situation has seriously deteriorated” near the Kabul airport after “several explosions happened in the last hours.” Speaking in a news conference during a visit to Dublin, Ireland, Macron said “we are facing an extremely tense situation that makes us coordinate obviously with our American allies and call for the utmost caution in a context we don't control.” He added France will seek to protect and evacuate French nationals, people from allied countries and Afghans “as long as the conditions will be met” at the airport.

Macron said he did not have more details about the circumstances of the explosions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said there were two suicide bombings outside Kabul airport that killed at least 13 people on Thursday and wounded another 15. U.S. officials meanwhile have said that American personnel were wounded in the blast, without elaborating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)