Former CBI director U S Mishra dead

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 21:01 IST
Former CBI director U S Mishra passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday, officials said.

The CBI, in a statement, condoled the death of Mishra.

''The officers and all ranks of Central Bureau of Investigation deeply mourn the sad demise of Shri U S Misra, former Director, CBI and pray to the Almighty to provide the family strength, succour & fortitude to bear with this tragedy,'' agency spokesperson R C Joshi said in the statement.

Mishra took over reins of the agency as its 21st chief on December 6, 2003 during the NDA government under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and completed his two-year tenure on December 6, 2005 under the UPA dispensation led by Manmohan Singh.

A 1968-batch IPS officer from Odisha cadre, Mishra held important positions in the State Police as well as in the Government of India. ''He worked in various capacity including SP, DIG & Special Director in CBI and went on to become Chief of the Organisation,'' Joshi said.

He was a highly decorated officer with true professional acumen, he said. Mishra was also elected as the Vice President of Interpol.

