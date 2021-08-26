SC concerned over tardy probe, trials in CBI cases against 'netas', asks HCs to set up spl courts

The Supreme Court has expressed its “deep concern” over tardy probe and prosecution in CBI cases against lawmakers and issued a slew of directions for ensuring speedy investigation by the agency and conclusion of trials, besides setting up of additional special courts by the high courts.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked the High Courts to set up special courts wherever such additional courts are required to be constituted for expeditious disposal of pending trials and apprise it of any “non-cooperation by the Central or State Governments” on the issue.

The top court concurred with the remark of the amicus curiae on one special court at Bhopal for prosecuting lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh and said this is “nothing but a travesty of justice as it is physically impossible for the prosecution and the defence to be present in the court from different parts of the state.” The bench, which on Wednesday said the states have the power to withdraw “malicious” cases against the lawmakers, Thursday posted its order on the apex court website and issued further directions in conjunction with earlier ones passed on a PIL of lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay on fast-tracking trials against politicians.

“Without going into minute details, we are deeply concerned with the current state of affairs with respect to these (CBI) cases. The Solicitor General assures us that he will take up the matter with the Director, CBI, for providing adequate manpower and infrastructure to the said agency so that pending investigations can be completed at the earliest.

“The CBI shall also take necessary steps to secure the appearance of the accused and provide necessary assistance to the CBI Courts for framing charges and to proceed further to conclude the trials. The CBI shall ensure that there is no lapse on its part in producing the prosecution witnesses...,” the bench, also comprising justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, said in the order.

As per the CBI report, 121 cases are pending trial before different CBI Courts involving sitting and former MPs and 112 matters pending against serving and former MLAs.

“As per this Report, 37 cases are still at the investigation stage, the oldest being registered on 24th October 2013. The details of cases pending trial unveil that there are several cases in which the charge sheet was filed as far back as the year 2000, but are still pending either for appearance of accused, framing of charges or prosecution evidence,” the bench noted while expressing concern.

Taking note of status reports, it said the high courts shall constitute special CBI Courts wherever they are needed to be set up for expeditious disposal of pending trials.

“In the event of any non¬cooperation by the Central or State Governments, the High Courts shall send Status Reports to this Court for further necessary action. As regards to the co¬operation by the State Police or the prosecuting agency, the Special Bench constituted by the High Court shall ensure that there is no laxity on the part of these agencies. It goes without saying that there should be continuous judicial monitoring, supervision, and vigilance by the High Courts,” it ordered.

It said the Chief Justices of High Courts had already been requested to constitute a Special Division Bench to monitor the pending cases.

“We direct that each High Court shall take necessary steps to expedite the pending trials and conclude the same within the time frame already fixed by previous Orders,” it said.

It reiterated that there was an urgent need of rationalizing the establishment of special courts, as it may not be “humanly possible for one/two courts in a state to expedite all the trials or take up the same on a day¬to¬day basis”.

The special courts are needed to be set up in different parts of states where more than 100 cases are pending to ensure easy accessibility to the witnesses and de¬congestion of existing infrastructure.

“We, thus, direct the Centre as well as state governments to provide necessary infrastructural facilities to the High Courts for the purposes of establishment of additional CBI/Special Courts, as the case may be,” it ordered.

The bench took note of NIA’s report and said no effective steps have been taken in the matters where charges were framed in 2018 and they stated to be under trial or further probe.

It also asked the law officer to file a response to the report of amicus curiae Vijay Hansaria with respect to some cases, investigated by ED and CBI, seeking constitution of a Monitoring Committee to evaluate reasons for delay in probe.

The bench, while dealing with the plea of a convicted lawmaker, clarified that its earlier order on speedy prosecution of cases involving politicians are limited to the proceedings before the lower courts only and has “no bearing on criminal appeals pending before High Courts against conviction...''.

On withdrawal of cases against politicians, it said that the appropriate directions have already been issued earlier making it obligatory for the states to withdraw prosecution against sitting or former lawmakers without the leave of the High Court and no further direction was needed.

The bench said that it would take up later the contention that a lawmaker, after conviction in a criminal case, should be disqualified from membership of Parliament or State Legislature and be debarred for his/her entire life to contest any election.

