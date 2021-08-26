Left Menu

Punjab to launch 'Mera Kaam Mera Maan' scheme to help unemployed youth soon

The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday gave the go-ahead to an innovative new scheme 'Mera Kaam Mera Maan' (MKMM), to facilitate the unemployed youth, enhancing their skills and employability in their chosen field.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File/photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday gave the go-ahead to an innovative new scheme 'Mera Kaam Mera Maan' (MKMM), to facilitate the unemployed youth, enhancing their skills and employability in their chosen field. According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office, the scheme provides an employment assistance allowance of Rs 2500 per month for a period of 12 months from the start of the training course under the short-term skill training programmes in the Punjab Skill Development Mission training centers.

Spokesperson of CMO said allowance shall be given during the training period, and after successfully completing the training during the pre-placement and post-placement period of 12 months from the date of the start of programme. The Cabinet decided to roll out the scheme from the current fiscal on a pilot basis with a target of 30000 beneficiaries at a cost of Rs 90 crore.

The Cabinet also authorized the CM to extend the scheme to other sections of the society besides empowering the employment generation, skill development, and training Minister to make any amendments in the scheme as required from time to time for its successful implementation. Under the MKMM scheme, the eligible construction workers/ward of construction workers registered with the Construction Workers Welfare Board, Department of Labour, should contact the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise of the concerned district to apply for the benefit.

Singh government's flagship programme 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar te Karobar Mission' has so far facilitated gainful employment to approximately 17.61 lakh youth since April 1, 2017, including 7.02 lakh in the private sector, 9.97 lakh self-employment ventures besides 62,743 government jobs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

