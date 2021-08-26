France says nothing indicates its embassy was targeted in Tanzania
France's Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Thursday nothing suggested at this stage its embassy was targeted by a gunman who killed four people on Wednesday in a diplomatic quarter of Tanzania's main city Dar es Salaam.
The gunman was shot dead while holed up in a guardhouse at the French embassy's gate.
