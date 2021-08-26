UP woman taken to Ahmedabad on promise of job, raped

A 22-year-old woman from this district was allegedly raped by a youth, who had taken her to Ahmedabad on the pretext of providing her a job, police said on Thursday.

Station House Officer (SHO), Panwadi, Deepak Kumar Pandey said the woman lodged a complaint at the police station, following which an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested on Wednesday.

He said the woman had come into contact with the accused in Allahabad, where she was studying.

He took her to Ahmedabad on August 3 by promising her a job but allegedly raped her there, police said.

