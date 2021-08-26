Left Menu

Delhi ranks highest across world in CCTVs per square mile: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday informed that the national capital ranks highest across the world in CCTVs per square mile, beating cities like Shanghai, New York, and London.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday informed that the national capital ranks highest across the world in CCTVs per square mile, beating cities like Shanghai, New York, and London. Kejriwal expressed his delight over the numbers and wrote on Twitter, "I feel proud to say that Delhi beat cities like Shanghai, New York, and London with most CCTV cameras per square mile across the world. At first, Delhi has 1826 cameras, while a second, London has 1138 cameras per square mile. My compliments to the Delhi Government's officers and engineers who worked on the project as a mission and achieved the feat in such a short time."

It must be noted that the Public Works Department of the Government of Delhi took up the process of acquiring and installing 2.75 lakh CCTVs in phase one of the project. A further 1.4 lakh CCTVs are in the process of installation at present. Delhi government claims that Delhi's public spaces are the best monitored in India, and is one of the few cities globally where the community plays an active role in controlling their own security.

In this process, all CCTV feeds are highly secure, with hardware monitored by the community, feeds accessible only to authorised users, and the system itself capable of automatic health checkups to detect disturbances and intrusions of the connections. The Delhi Government ensures the security and privacy of all feeds collected and ensures that it is only used for authorised purposes by authorised users.

As the Delhi government claims, Delhi surpassed 150 cities globally in terms of Cameras Per Square Mile. Delhi ranks number one in the list at 1826 cameras per square mile and is followed by London at 1,138, Chennai at 609, Shenzhen (China) at 520, Wuxi (China) at 472, Qingdao (China) at 415, Shanghai (China) at 408, Singapore at 387, Changsha (China) at 353 and Wuhan (China) 339 in the list of top 10 cities in the metric. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

