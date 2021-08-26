Left Menu

Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 bln fine against Bristol Myers in patent case

Gilead and Kite's attorney Josh Rosenkranz of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the attorney for Bristol Myers and Juno, Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella. A jury in 2019 found that Kite willfully infringed and awarded Juno and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, which licenses the patent to Juno, $778 million.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 21:15 IST
Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 bln fine against Bristol Myers in patent case

U.S. biotech Gilead Sciences Inc escaped a $1.2 billion penalty after a U.S. appeals court on Thursday found that relevant parts of a patent on a cancer therapy owned by a Bristol Myers Squibb unit that were the basis for a previous ruling and fine were invalid. The ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit threw out the verdict in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on patents for a similar therapy from Bristol's Juno Therapeutics.

Last year, a federal judge increased the damages that Gilead would pay to Bristol Myers Squibb to $1.2 billion in the patent infringement case. Gilead and Kite's attorney Josh Rosenkranz of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the attorney for Bristol Myers and Juno, Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella.

A jury in 2019 found that Kite willfully infringed and awarded Juno and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, which licenses the patent to Juno, $778 million. U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez increased the award to $1.2 billion in Los Angeles federal court. Memorial Sloan Kettering did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Kimberly Moore wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel that the relevant parts of Juno’s patent were invalid because they lacked a sufficient written description and details. Moore was joined by Circuit Judges Sharon Prost and Kathleen O'Malley in the ruling.

During a July oral argument https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/fed-circ-probes-validity-cancer-treatment-patent-12-bln-win-2021-07-06, Moore compared the patent's description to trying to identify a specific car by saying it has four wheels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021