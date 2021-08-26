White House has given no indication Biden plans change in Aug 31 pullout-source
There was no indication from the White House on Thursday that President Joe Biden plans to change the Aug. 31 U.S. withdrawal target as a result of twin explosions at the Kabul airport, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
