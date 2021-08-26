Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 21:24 IST
Rajnath Singh to commission Coast Guard's offshore patrol vessel Vigraha on Saturday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will commission offshore patrol vessel Vigraha of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in Chennai on Saturday, the defence ministry said.

''The ship will be based in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and operate on the eastern seaboard under the operational and administrative control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (East),'' the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The 98-meter vessel, with a complement of 11 officers and 110 sailors, has been designed and built indigenously by Larsen & Toubro Ship Building Limited, it mentioned. The vessel is fitted with advanced technology radars, navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machinery capable of operating in tropical sea conditions, the statement said.

''The ship is also designed to carry one twin-engine helicopter and four high-speed boats for boarding operation, search and rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrol,'' it stated.

The ICG, with this ship joining the fleet, will have 157 ships and 66 aircraft in its inventory, the statement said.

The ship is also capable of carrying pollution response equipment to contain oil spill at sea, it mentioned.

''The vessel is armed with a 40/60 Bofors gun and fitted with two 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Gun with fire control system,'' the statement said.

