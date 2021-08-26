Kazakhstan evacuates area around military facility rocked by blast

Kazakhstan has evacuated settlements located next to a military facility in the southern Zhambyl province after it was rocked by a powerful blast, the Central Asian nation's deputy defence minister said on Thursday.

The blast followed a fire at the facility, where some engineering-purpose explosives were stored, deputy minister Ruslan Shpekbayev said. Separately, traffic authorities said they were closing off a nearby road.

