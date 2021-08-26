Left Menu

Soccer-Man City suspend Mendy after defender charged with rape

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 21:33 IST
Soccer-Man City suspend Mendy after defender charged with rape

Manchester City have suspended left back Benjamin Mendy pending an investigation after the Frenchman was charged by the police with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on Thursday.

"The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021," Cheshire Constabulary said in a statement https://www.cheshire.police.uk/news/cheshire/news/articles/2021/8/man-charged-in-connection-with-serious-sexual-offences-in-cheshire. The police added Mendy has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete," City said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/club/club-statement-63765586.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021