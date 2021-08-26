Soccer-Man City suspend Mendy after defender charged with rape

Manchester City have suspended left back Benjamin Mendy pending an investigation after the Frenchman was charged by the police with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on Thursday.

"The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021," Cheshire Constabulary said in a statement https://www.cheshire.police.uk/news/cheshire/news/articles/2021/8/man-charged-in-connection-with-serious-sexual-offences-in-cheshire. The police added Mendy has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete," City said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/club/club-statement-63765586.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)