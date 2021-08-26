Ajay Bhatt meets family of Subedar Ram Singh who was killed in action in J-K
Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Thursday met the family of Subedar Ram Singh who lost his life in action during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, on the intervening night of August 18-19.
Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Thursday met the family of Subedar Ram Singh who lost his life in action during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, on the intervening night of August 18-19. Extending his condolences to the family, Bhatt paid homage to the fallen hero and recalled his bravery during the operation.
He assured the family of all possible support from the government. "We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the families of the brave soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the Nation," he said.
Originally from Pauri in Uttarakhand, Subedar Ram Singh's family resides in Meerut and the slain officer was about to retire in a few months. The Central and Uttar Pradesh governments have announced total financial assistance of over Rs 1.2 crore to the next of kin of the officers. (ANI)
