Left Menu

Ajay Bhatt meets family of Subedar Ram Singh who was killed in action in J-K

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Thursday met the family of Subedar Ram Singh who lost his life in action during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, on the intervening night of August 18-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 21:34 IST
Ajay Bhatt meets family of Subedar Ram Singh who was killed in action in J-K
Ajay Bhatt meets family of Subedar Ram Singh who got killed in action in J-K. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Thursday met the family of Subedar Ram Singh who lost his life in action during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, on the intervening night of August 18-19. Extending his condolences to the family, Bhatt paid homage to the fallen hero and recalled his bravery during the operation.

He assured the family of all possible support from the government. "We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the families of the brave soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the Nation," he said.

Originally from Pauri in Uttarakhand, Subedar Ram Singh's family resides in Meerut and the slain officer was about to retire in a few months. The Central and Uttar Pradesh governments have announced total financial assistance of over Rs 1.2 crore to the next of kin of the officers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021