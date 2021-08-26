FGN49 UK-AFGHAN-3RDLD WARNING UK, US warn of 'imminent' terrorist attack at Kabul airport London/Washington: Britain and the United States on Thursday warned that there was a ''very credible'' report of an ''imminent'' terrorist attack by the Islamic State militants targeting those gathering at Kabul airport in an attempt to flee war-torn Afghanistan. By Aditi Khanna PTI MGA MGA

