FACTBOX-Recent major attacks linked to Islamic State in Afghanistan

At least two explosions went off outside Kabul's airport on Thursday, hours after the United States and its allies warned of possible attacks by Islamic State on crowds gathered there trying to flee Afghanistan after the takeover by the Taliban. At least 13 people https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/explosion-outside-kabul-airport-casualties-unclear-pentagon-2021-08-26 were killed and scores wounded.

The Taliban, whose members are guarding the perimeter outside the airport, are enemies of the Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) after an old name for the region. Here are some other attacks linked to the Afghan offshoot of Islamic State in the past 12 months:

May 15 - An explosion inside a mosque on the outskirts of Kabul killed at least 12 people during Friday prayers and was claimed by Islamic State. May 8 - Explosions caused by a car bomb and mortars outside a school in Kabul killed at least 80 people, mostly female students. Afghan officials suspected Islamic State.

March 2 - Three female media workers were shot dead in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad. Islamic State claimed responsibility. Dec 10, 2020 - Islamic State claimed responsibility for the killing of a female TV presenter and women's rights activist in Afghanistan.

Nov 2 - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Kabul University that killed at least 35 people, mostly students, according to government sources. Oct 24 - Islamic State claimed a suicide bombing at an education centre in Kabul that killed 24 people, including teenage students, and wounded dozens more.

Aug 2 - Islamic State gunmen attacked a prison in the eastern city of Jalalabad, killing at least 29 people and freeing more than 300 prisoners. (Compiled by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

