Kolkata triple talaq crusader's counsel 'not a lawyer', arrested

The Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested Nazia Elahi Khan, who came to fame as the counsel of triple talaq crusader Ishrat Jahans counsel, for allegedly impersonating as a lawyer and duping a person of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of settling a legal matter, an official said.Personnel from Girish Park police station arrested Khan from her residence at Baguiati near here.A person filed a police complaint accusing her of not doing anything after accepting Rs 6 lakh from him to settle a matrimonial case, the official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 21:51 IST
The Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested Nazia Elahi Khan, who came to fame as the counsel of triple talaq crusader Ishrat Jahan's counsel, for allegedly impersonating as a lawyer and duping a person of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of settling a legal matter, an official said.

Personnel from Girish Park police station arrested Khan from her residence at Baguiati near here.

A person filed a police complaint accusing her of not doing anything after accepting Rs 6 lakh from him to settle a matrimonial case, the official said. The person who appointed her as his counsel initially lodged a complaint in Baguiati police station in North 24 Parganas district but witnessing inaction, he filed a similar complaint in Girish Park police station in 2020. During investigation, the police came to know from the Bar Council that Nazia Elahi Khan's identity as a lawyer is “incorrect”, the official added.

“She has been on the run since the complaint was lodged (in Girish Park police station). Finally, we managed to nab her today,” he said.

Khan had been the counsel of Ishrat Jahan, one of the five petitioners in the case against instant triple talaq. The practice of instant triple talaq was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2017. Jahan had moved court after she was divorced by her husband over phone from Dubai by uttering ‘talaq’ thrice consecutively in 2014.

Khan joined the BJP, days after Jahan made a similar political step, in 2018.

