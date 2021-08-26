U.N. chief condemns 'terrorist attack' in Afghanistan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Thursday a "terrorist attack which killed and injured a number of civilians" near the airport in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, a U.N. spokesman said. "This incident underscores the volatility of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan, but also strengthens our resolve as we continue to deliver urgent assistance across the country in support of the Afghan people," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

He said that "as far as we know at this moment" there are no casualties among U.N. staff.

