2 held for supplying illegal firearms to Khalistani activists, gangsters across several states

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two men who allegedly supplied illegal firearms to Khalistani activists and gangsters across Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and the national capital, officials said on Thursday. A total of 18 illegal pistols and 60 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, they said. The accused have been identified as Rajender Singh Barnala (22) and Bablu Singh (30), both residents of Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh, the police said. The police had got inputs that Khalistani activists were in touch with illegal firearms suppliers of Madhya Pradesh, officials said. It was found that the illegal weapon suppliers were active on social media platforms and the radical Khalistani groups and gangsters were also procuring weapons from them using these platforms, police said. On Wednesday, police got a tip-off that Barnala will come at Karala-Barwala Road in Rohini along with his associate to supply illegal firearms to his contacts, a senior police officer said. A trap was laid and the accused were nabbed. Several mobile handsets and SIM cards were also recovered from them, the officer said. Barnala stated that he and his brother Narender Singh had been supplying firearms in various parts of country, including Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi for past several years, they said. He and his brother also joined social media pages of Khalistan movements and different gangsters across the country. They were using virtual numbers and various apps to remain in contact with their receivers, the officer said. Barnala's interrogation also revealed that he used to supply illegal weapons to Khalistani activist in Punjab. He disclosed that they used social media and app-based numbers so that their location could not be traced by the police, they said. They pictures, numbers and rates of illegal fire-arms were sent on different social media apps so that buyers can contact them, police added.

