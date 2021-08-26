Left Menu

Three gang members held for terrorising people in Delhi's Dabri area

Three members of a gang were arrested for allegedly terrorising people on the streets, police said on Thursday.The accused have been identified as Bilal 22 and Mustafa 22, both residents of Chanakya Place, and Dhiraj Kumar 29, a resident of Najafgarh, they said.A series of firing incidents were reported in the Dabri area in the past few months, according to the police.The three men entered a house in the Dabri area and opened fire after a quarrel on August 16.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The accused have been identified as Bilal (22) and Mustafa (22), both residents of Chanakya Place, and Dhiraj Kumar (29), a resident of Najafgarh, they said.

A series of firing incidents were reported in the Dabri area in the past few months, according to the police.

The three men entered a house in the Dabri area and opened fire after a quarrel on August 16. On July 12, a person suffered a bullet injury after the trio fired following an argument. Similar incidents were reported on June 18, 17 and on February 3, the police said.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested the accused on the Palam-Dabri Road around 10 pm on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

Four pistols and 17 live cartridges were seized from their possession, he said.

The gang members told the police that they were planning to continue with the shooting to establish their clout, the DCP said.

The three men had joined Vicky alias Takkar's group and started assaulting people selling illicit liquor so that they could extort money from them, the police said.

