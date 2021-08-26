Assam govt mulls creating 2,000 ponds for fish production
- Country:
- India
Assam Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Thursday said efforts must be made to create 2,000 ponds under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana in order to make the state self-sufficient in fish production. The ponds will measure one hectare each, an official release said.
Suklabaidya asked the Fisheries Joint Secretary cum Director M K Debnath to identify the required area of land in consultation with deputy commissioners and district fisheries development officers.
The minister sought a detailed report on the progress of the work within two months.
Debnath said a preliminary survey has been carried out regarding availability of land in different districts for the proposed ponds.
