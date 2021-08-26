Orissa HC rejects BJD MP's plea for speedy trial in divorce case

The Orissa High Court on Thursday rejected a plea by BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty for a speedy hearing of his divorce case involving actress Varsha Priayadarshini.

The actor-turned-politician is embroiled in a marital dispute with Priayadarshini and the divorce petition is currently being adjudicated by the Cuttack family judge.

In a writ petition before the high court, the Kendrapara MP had prayed for a directive to the lower court for an expeditious trial and fixing a date for the final hearing of his divorce case.

He submitted that the mediation sessions and the conciliation exercises conducted by the judge had failed.

The single-judge bench of Justice B R Sarangi, however, refused to intervene in the ongoing trial at the moment saying substantial progress has been made in the case during the last six months.

Priyadarshini, who had married Mohanty in 2014, has filed a case seeking maintenance from her estranged husband.

She has also filed a domestic violence case against Mohanty, accusing him of physical and mental torture and violence, including financial treachery.

