Taliban condemn attack at Kabul airport
PTI | Kabul | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:18 IST
The Taliban have condemned the attack outside Kabul's airport, saying it occurred in an area controlled by U.S. forces. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says his group “strongly condemns” Thursday's attack and is paying close attention to security. The attack was believed to be carried out by Afghanistan's Islamic State group affiliate, which is separate from and more radical than the Taliban.
