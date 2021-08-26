Worker at Pune Metro car shed injured as bullet brushes past; some cartridges recovered

A labourer working at the Metro Rail's car shed site in Kothrud area of Pune city suffered a minor injury after a bullet brushed past him, following which some cartridges were recovered from the premises, an official said on Thursday.

''A bullet brushed past a labourer working at the Metro car shed site in Kothrud on Wednesday evening,'' the official said, adding that the worker suffered a minor injury in the incident and was administered first aid.

''We have reported the incident to the Pune police. At least four bullets were found on the terrace of ETO building at Hill View Park car depot at Vanaz in Kothrud,'' said Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer of Pune Metro.

Police inspector (crime) Balasaheb Bade said that a case has been registered against an unidentified person in this connection. ''The offence was registered under the Arms Act. The bullets that have been recovered will be sent to experts for analysis to get more information.'' DCP (zone-III) Pournima Gaikwad said the police are making detailed inquiries about the incident.

''We received information about bullets recovered from the Metro car shed. We are taking the help of experts to find the source from where they could have come. We are also investigating the incident of a bullet that brushed past a labourer at the site,'' she said.

Reacting to a media report speculating that the bullets might have been fired during military training from nearby areas, a defence spokesperson that there is no Army unit or firing range in the vicinity of that area and hence there is no possibility of any accident occurring due to army firing.

