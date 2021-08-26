Germany will help Afghans seeking to leave, Merkel says after Kabul attacks
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:32 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany will continue to help people who want to leave Afghanistan, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday after suspected suicide bombers struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport with at least two explosions.
"We do not know all the details yet, but the terrorists were targeting people waiting outside the airport gates, hoping to leave," she said at a news conference in Berlin, adding, "this is an absolutely despicable attack in a very tense situation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Angela Merkel
- Berlin
- Germany
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany detains alleged Russian spy at UK embassy in Berlin
Germany commemorates 60 years since building of Berlin Wall
Tesla hopes to start production at Berlin factor in October
Union Berlin draws 1-1 with Leverkusen in Bundesliga opener
Motor racing-Di Grassi wins in Berlin before Formula E's title decider