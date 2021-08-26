Left Menu

Germany will help Afghans seeking to leave, Merkel says after Kabul attacks

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:32 IST
Germany will continue to help people who want to leave Afghanistan, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday after suspected suicide bombers struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport with at least two explosions.

"We do not know all the details yet, but the terrorists were targeting people waiting outside the airport gates, hoping to leave," she said at a news conference in Berlin, adding, "this is an absolutely despicable attack in a very tense situation."

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

