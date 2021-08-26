Left Menu

Presence of foreign forces to blame for Kabul airport attack, says Taliban official

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

A Taliban official said the attack on Afghanistan's Kabul airport was an act of terrorism that should be condemned by the whole world, adding the presence of foreign forces in the country was to blame, a Turkish TV channel said.

"As soon as the airport situation is figured out and the foreign forces leave, we will not have such attacks anymore. It is because of the presence of foreign forces that such attacks take place," said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, told Turkey's Haberturk TV.

