UK will continue Kabul evacuation after attack near the airport
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government will continue with its evacuation operation in Kabul after an attack near the airport on Thursday.
"It is not going to interrupt our progress, we are going to get on with this evacuation," Johnson said after he chaired an emergency response meeting on the situation.
"There were always going to vulnerabilities to terrorism and opportunistic terrorist attacks, we condemn them, I think they are despicable, but I am afraid they are something we had to prepare for."
