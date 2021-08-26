Left Menu

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists held in J-K's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:41 IST
Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists held in J-K's Kishtwar
  • Country:
  • India

Two terrorists belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.

The arrests were made based on reliable information received at Chatroo police station that two youths -- Ashfaq qayoom Tak of Passerkot and Tousif Giri of Pochhal -- were in close contact of the terrorists of the proscribed outfit HM from Anantnag in Kashmir, they said.

The two were providing information with regard to the security forces to the terrorists and were conspiring to carry out terror acts in areas falling under the Chatroo police station, they added.

On the basis of the information, a case was registered at Chatroo police station.

Subsequently, a search operation was launched in the forest area of Naidgam, Chatroo, and both the terrorists were arrested, they said.

On their disclosure, a hideout was busted in the forest area of Pingnal in Chatroo and arms and ammunition were recovered.

The recovered arms include one 9 mm pistol with magazine and 20 rounds , one grenade, one AK 47 magazine, two wireless sets and letter pad of HM outfit division of Doda, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021