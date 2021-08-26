Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana made effective on June 22: Delhi govt tells HC

Delhi government on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana' started by the Delhi Government was made effective by issuing a gazette notification on June 22 for providing assistance to the families of people who expired due to the pandemic. Delhi government said in an affidavit that there are two kinds of financial assistance being provided through this scheme.

One is the Monthly Financial Assistance Scheme in which monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 would be provided to the families who have lost the breadwinner of the family owing to COVID-19. The other is of one-time assistance under which ex-gratia assistance to the tune of Rs 50,000 would be provided to the families who have lost a family member owing to COVID-19.

The affidavit filed by advocate Anuj Aggarwal on behalf of Delhi government also said that the present petition may be disposed of in view of the submissions as the scheme has already been implemented.Justice Rekha Palli has listed the matter for further hearing on October 6.The court was hearing a petition that sought compensation or a scheme for families who have minor children and have lost the sole bread earner due to oxygen deficiency after being infected with COVID-19. The petition was filed by minor children Yasmin and Ruben Kataria through their mother and her advocates Bharat Malhotra and Siddhant Sethi.

The petitioners sought compensation or any other entitled remedy under the law for the untimely and preventable death of their father, who died due to COVID-19 infections and "oxygen deficiency in the hospital".The petitioner sought expeditious implementation of the various schemes as floated by the Centre or Delhi governments to provide compensation coupled with monthly sustenance allowance to bereaved solo earning single parent and to provide free education to their children and a monthly stipend to the families, who lost the sole earning member of a family on account due to lack of supply of oxygen. (ANI)

