At least four U.S. military personnel killed in Kabul blasts -sources
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:55 IST
At least four U.S. military personnel were killed in blasts at the Kabul airport on Thursday, sources told Reuters.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby separately said in a statement that "a number" of U.S. service members died in the attack but gave no specifics. Others were wounded and "a number of Afghans" also were victims, he said in a statement.
