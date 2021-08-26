At least four U.S. military personnel killed in Kabul blasts -sources

At least four U.S. military personnel were killed in blasts at the Kabul airport on Thursday, sources told Reuters.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby separately said in a statement that "a number" of U.S. service members died in the attack but gave no specifics. Others were wounded and "a number of Afghans" also were victims, he said in a statement.

