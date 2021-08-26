Official: Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport attack
PTI | Kabul | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:56 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
A US official says several Marines were killed and a number of other American military were wounded Thursday in an attack on Kabul's airport.
US officials have said that information is still coming in and they are trying to determine exact numbers of casualties.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing military operations.
The Pentagon would not say what troops were involved but acknowledged that ''a number of US service members were killed.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Americans vie for UK engineer Meggitt as TransDigm makes $9.7 billion overture
Americans vie for UK engineer Meggitt as TransDigm makes $9.7 billion overture
Americans vie for UK's Meggitt as TransDigm makes $9.7 bln overture
Royaloak India Launches Excellent American Design Furniture Collection in India
US preparing for possible evacuation of American Embassy, citizens in Kabul: Media report