Afghanistan: UN chief condemns terrorist blasts near Kabul airport

António Guterres condemned on Thursday the terror attacks around Kabul airport in Afghanistan and expressed his support for both the injured and the families of those who have been killed.

“He condemns this terrorist attack which killed and injured a number of civilians... He stands in solidarity and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured”, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists.

Mr. Dujarric underscored that it was the responsibility of the de-facto authorities to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including the airport.

According to media reports, suspected suicide bombers struck the Kabul airport gates with at least two explosions, leaving at least 13 people dead, including children.

Dashing hopes, taking lives

UN Photo/Evan SchneiderSecretary-General António Guterres briefs reporters at UN Headquarters last February. Alongside him is UN Spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric (file photo).

The attacks occurred amid crowds outside the airport where thousands of Afghans are gathering with the hope of leaving the country now under Taliban rule.

“This incident underscores the volatility of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan but also strengthens our resolve as we continue to deliver urgent assistance across the country in support of the Afghan people”, added Mr. Dujarric.

The spokesperson said that the UN is currently doing a headcount, but as of now, there is no indication of UN personnel causalities – although some staff were thought to be around the airport compound.

Afghans need more help

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, also reacted to the terrorist attacks.

“Today’s horrible bomb attack in Kabul, in addition to everything else, should make us all even more determined not to leave the Afghan people alone”, he said on his official twitter account.

Grandi added that now is the time to do more for Afghans at risk and in need, and for those who are displaced or refugees in neighbouring countries.

