U.N. chief to talk Afghanistan with UK, U.S., France, China, Russia
Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:58 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is convening a meeting on Monday on Afghanistan with the U.N. envoys for Britain, France, the United States, China and Russia - the permanent, veto-wielding members of the Security Council - diplomats said.
