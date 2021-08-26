Man shot dead outside NHAI office in Jaipur

An employee of a private consulting firm was shot dead in broad daylight in front of an NHAI office in the posh Vaishali Nagar area of Jaipur. R K Chawla had come here from Haryana's Gurgaon for a meeting with NHAI officials regarding a highway project. His firm is working with the NHAI on the project, ACP Raisingh Beniwal said.

Chawla, along with another man came, out of the NHAI office after the meeting and it was when the accused opened fire at him.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. He received injuries near head, DCP (Crime) Digant Anand said.

Police immediately checked CCTV cameras installed in the area and found a footage, in which two accused were seen fleeing after the firing. ''Based on the CCTV footage, efforts are being made to identify the accused. Prima facie, old enmity appears to be the motive of the murder,'' another officer said.

After the incident, the Jaipur Police examined the footage of more than 100 CCTVs cameras installed in the area.

A special team of the district has also been engaged in the investigation.

The officer said the assailants appear to be sharp shooters.

