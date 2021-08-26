Left Menu

Man shot dead outside NHAI office in Jaipur

His firm is working with the NHAI on the project, ACP Raisingh Beniwal said.Chawla, along with another man came, out of the NHAI office after the meeting and it was when the accused opened fire at him.He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-08-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 23:00 IST
Man shot dead outside NHAI office in Jaipur
  • Country:
  • India

An employee of a private consulting firm was shot dead in broad daylight in front of an NHAI office in the posh Vaishali Nagar area of Jaipur. R K Chawla had come here from Haryana's Gurgaon for a meeting with NHAI officials regarding a highway project. His firm is working with the NHAI on the project, ACP Raisingh Beniwal said.

Chawla, along with another man came, out of the NHAI office after the meeting and it was when the accused opened fire at him.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. He received injuries near head, DCP (Crime) Digant Anand said.

Police immediately checked CCTV cameras installed in the area and found a footage, in which two accused were seen fleeing after the firing. ''Based on the CCTV footage, efforts are being made to identify the accused. Prima facie, old enmity appears to be the motive of the murder,'' another officer said.

After the incident, the Jaipur Police examined the footage of more than 100 CCTVs cameras installed in the area.

A special team of the district has also been engaged in the investigation.

The officer said the assailants appear to be sharp shooters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021