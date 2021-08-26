DP Yadav granted short term bail
The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday granted short term bail to former MP DP Yadav who is serving a life term in connection with the murder of former MLA Mahendra Bhati.
The short term bail was granted to the former MP on medical grounds by Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma.
On September 13, 1992, Ghaziabad MLA Bhati was murdered. Yadav, Preneet Bhati, Karan Yadav and Pal Singh alias Lakkar Pala were sentenced to life imprisonment for the MLA's murder by a CBI court in Dehradun on February 15, 2015. PTI Corr ALM ANB ANB
