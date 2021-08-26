German foreign minister to travel to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-08-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 23:01 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will travel to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan in the coming days for talks on the latest developments in Afghanistan, according to a letter by the foreign office to parliament seen by Reuters on Thursday.
His talks will focus on how the international community can handle the situation in Afghanistan and under which conditions agreements with a new government in Kabul are possible, the letter said.
Maas also plans to visit Turkey and Qatar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uzbekistan
- Pakistan
- Heiko Maas
- Turkey
- Tajikistan
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- German
- Qatar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden rules out changes in US troop withdrawal plan from Afghanistan
Over 4,000 injured being treated by Red Cross as violence intensifies in Afghanistan
183 killed, 1,181 injured in Afghanistan since July 9, says UN body
Germany, in reversal, halts deportations to Afghanistan
WRAPUP 4-Taliban take eighth provincial capital in speedy advance across Afghanistan