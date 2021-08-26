German foreign minister to travel to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will travel to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan in the coming days for talks on the latest developments in Afghanistan, according to a letter by the foreign office to parliament seen by Reuters on Thursday.

His talks will focus on how the international community can handle the situation in Afghanistan and under which conditions agreements with a new government in Kabul are possible, the letter said.

Maas also plans to visit Turkey and Qatar.

