Rajasthan CM gives nod to amend small scale industries scheme

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved proposals to amend provisions of the Rajasthan Small Scale Industries Promotion scheme to increase employment opportunities and encourage self-employment, a release said. Apart from other changes, the application process for interest subsidy will be simplified at several levels, it added.

As per the new provision of the scheme, it will not be mandatory for the lending financial institution to send the application for interest subsidy to the district-level task force Committee in case of loans disbursed under its schemes and such cases will be disposed of at the level of district nodal officer, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)