PTI | Dewas | Updated: 26-08-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 23:24 IST
Madhya Pradesh: street vendor beaten up for not showing his Aadhar card
A 45-year-old Muslim hawker selling toasts on road was allegedly beaten up by two men in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district after he failed to produce the Aadhaar card to prove his identity, police said on Thursday.

The incident came only four days after Taslim Ali, a 25-year-old bangle seller, was beaten up in Indore city of the state for allegedly using a fake name.

Two unidentified persons asked Jaheer Khan, resident of Amaltaz village, to show his Aadhar card when he was selling toasts on nearby Baroli Road, 60 km from Dewas city, on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

When he told them that he did not have the card, they allegedly abused him and beat him with sticks and belts, said additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Suryakant Sharma.

Efforts were underway to identify the accused, Sharma said on Thursday night.

Khan lodged a complaint with Hatpipaliya police station on Wednesday evening, the ASP said, adding that he had not sustained grievous injuries.

A case was registered under IPC sections 294 (abusing), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), he said.

On Sunday, Taslim Ali, native of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, was thrashed in an Indore locality for using a `fake' name while selling bangles to women. Four persons were arrested as a video of the assault went viral.

Ali himself was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act on Wednesday for allegedly touching a 13-year-old girl inappropriately while selling bangles, with police claiming that two Aadhar cards with different names were seized from his bag.

