Left Menu

Three who looted Rs 12.67 lakh from collection agent in Noida held after encounter

Those held have been identified as Rakesh, Subodh and Suraj, all residents of Khoda colony in Ghaziabad, police said, adding that they have confessed to committing the August 22 loot.Police said it has recovered Rs 8.23 lakh of the looted money and seized two illegal pistols from them besides impounding the motorcycle used by them in the crime.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-08-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 23:24 IST
Three who looted Rs 12.67 lakh from collection agent in Noida held after encounter
  • Country:
  • India

Three men allegedly involved in the Rs 12.67 lakh loot here four days ago were arrested here on Thursday after a gunfight with police in which two of them suffered injuries, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said the trio had looted the money from a collection agent of a Delhi-based trader on August 22 at gunpoint in daylight.

''After the incident, an FIR was lodged at the Sector 39 police station and the matter was investigated. The victim was also asked about inputs on identification of the trio who came on a motorcycle,” Singh said.

''On the basis of that information and other evidence gathered during probe, continuous checking was ensured. Today, we got a tip-off that the trio would be in Sector 58 police station area,” he said.

The three were intercepted by a joint team of the Crime Branch, led by Inspector Shavez Khan, and local police led by ACP Rajnish Verma. An encounter broke out after the accused opened fire on the police party, he said.

''Two of the accused got injured in retaliatory firing by the police while one managed to escape but was held during a combing operation,” the additional DCP told reporters. Those held have been identified as Rakesh, Subodh and Suraj, all residents of Khoda colony in Ghaziabad, police said, adding that they have confessed to committing the August 22 loot.

Police said it has recovered Rs 8.23 lakh of the looted money and seized two illegal pistols from them besides impounding the motorcycle used by them in the crime. A fourth member of the gang has also been identified and efforts are underway to nab him soon, police said.

Additional DCP Singh said the Noida Police is committed to stop street crimesand Thursday's incident reaffirms its commitment towards public safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021