`Welfare inspector' of railways held while accepting bribe

An official working as `welfare inspector' with the South East Central Railway here has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the wife of a deceased employee.

Anupkumar Awale (46), the accused, was attached to the divisional railway manager's (DRM) office here, said a release.

The wife of a railway gatekeeper posted at Ballarpur was to receive around Rs 11 lakh from the railways after her husband died in April, it said. Awale allegedly demanded Rs 2.40 lakh to release the amount, after which she filed a complaint with the CBI. CBI officials set a trap and arrested him red-handed while accepting Rs 2 lakh on Thursday, the release said. Awale was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. His house was also being searched and probe was on, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)